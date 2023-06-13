A man, who was charged in connection with a report of larceny, was ordered to pay $10,000 in compensation to the victim.
Dara Singh, 20 of Race Course Road, Carapo, Arima, who pleaded guilty to the offence on Monday, was also fined $1,000 by Sangre Grande senior magistrate Cheron Raphael. Singh was instructed to pay the monies within six months or, in default, serve six weeks’ hard labour.
Joshua Ash, 24, also of Race Course Road, Carapo, Arima, who was also charged in connection with the incident, pleaded guilty but was reprimanded and discharged.
Both Singh and Ash were charged by constable Gonzales, of the Valencia police post, who continued enquiries into a report in which a 25-year-old man told detectives that tools were stolen from his house.
According to the police report, at 5 p.m. on June 8, the man left a shed with tools and equipment behind his Valencia home intact. Upon his return at 10 a.m. on June 9, he discovered an IPOWER gas-powered pressure washer valued at $2,200, a YONJIA mist blower valued at $2,500, one yellow Karcher electric pressure washer valued at $1,800, two Eco submersible water pumps valued at $4,000 and other items missing. It was also discovered that a hole was cut in the wire fence surrounding the property.
A report was made to the police and a team of officers, including the Valencia police post and the Special Operations Unit, visited the scene.
Police further launched a joint operation with officers attached to the Northern Division Area North Task Force, and, around 5.40 p.m. on June 9, two suspects of Carapo, Arima, were found to be in possession of an IPOWER gas-powered pressure washer in a motor vehicle at a supermarket in the Arima area. The suspects were arrested pending investigations.
Following further enquiries, two Eco submersible water pumps were also recovered at a house at Carapo, Arima.