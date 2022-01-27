THREE men have been charged with larceny of telephone cable.
Richard Rambhajan, 55, Anthony Scott, 68 and Sherwin Swan, 25, were arrested in the Ste Madeleine area.
It is alleged that they were stealing a quantity of cable, the property of the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) at 3.45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Officers allegedly saw a man standing on a ladder with a yellow hacksaw, cutting a black cable attached to a wooden pole while the ladder was being held by another man and a third person was standing nearby, holding a pair of bolt cutters.
Officers arrested the men and personnel from TSTT were contacted. The cable was identified as being 38 metres of 400 pair TSTT aerial copper cable.
Constable Boodram of the Southern Division charged the men with larceny of fixtures and they were due to appear virtually before a San Fernando magistrate.
Cpl Rampersad and constable Bedassie also of the Southern Division assisted in the investigations.