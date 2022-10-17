Kishaun Peterkin faced a magistrate on Monday, charged with the murder of Deon Daniel.
Daniel was found with chop and stab wounds about his body at his Tobago home on October 7.
Peterkin, 21 of Mason Hall, Tobago, appeared before magistrate Rajendra Rambachan at the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court.
He was charged by constable Wharwood on Sunday, following advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.
Peterkin is expected to reappear in court on November 14.
According to police reports, Daniel was last seen alive around 2 p.m. on October 7 by a relative at his home in Idle Wild Trace, Scarborough, Tobago. At around 8.45 p.m. on the same day, the relative made checks and found Daniel lying motionless on the floor with chop and stab wounds about the body.
Extensive investigations were conducted by the officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region One, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Tobago, and the Tobago Divisional Task Force which resulted in the arrest of a male suspect.
Investigations were supervised by acting ASP Simon, Inspector Mongroo (Legal Officer), Acting Inspector Joefield, and Sergeant Quashie George all of HBI Region One, Tobago Sub Office.