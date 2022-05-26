A 57-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his wife, Marva Sutherland.
Jerry Horne, of Andrew Trace, Waterwheel Road, Diego Martin, was charged on Saturday after advice was received from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC.
The Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region One Office, conducted investigations into the circumstances surrounding Sutherland’s death, which occurred on May 11 at the couple’s home.
The two allegedly got into an argument during which the 56-year-old mother of four was struck to the head.
The police and paramedics were notified, but Sutherland died as a result of her injuries.
The investigations led officers of the Western Division Crime Patrol Unit to arrest the accused the following day.
The investigation was supervised by Inspectors Lynch and Mongroo, Sgt Romeo and Cpl Subiah of the Homicide Bureau of Investigation, Region One.