CORRUPTION charges against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, and attorney Gerald Ramdeen have been discontinued by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, on Monday afternoon indicated this position of the State before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle-Caddle when Ramlogan and Ramdeen made a virtual reappearance before her.
While under section 190 of the Constitution the DPP was not mandated to give reasons for the discontinuation of any prosecution by his office, he did so nonetheless during today’s hearing.
The main reason given was the unwillingness of King’s Counsel Vincent Nelson to testify against the men at this time.
Gaspard explained he was informed by Nelson’s attorney in London that even though Nelson had the intention of eventually giving evidence, he was not willing to do so until a civil claim he had against the Office of the Attorney General was completed at the High Court.
The claim concerns him wanting damages for breach of indemnity by the AG’s Office.
Gaspard pointed out the State has no power to compel Nelson to testify, nor can it have him extradited from England.
In those circumstances, the DPP said he has taken the decision to discontinue the matters.
However, he pointed out the State was retaining the option to have the charges reinstated when the civil claim comes to an end.
Ramlogan and Ramdeen were alleged to have taken part in a legal fees kickback scheme with Nelson while Ramlogan was attorney general.
Ramlogan was accused of receiving payment from Nelson after the AG’s Office awarded him a number of State briefs.
Ramdeen was alleged to have facilitated the alleged payments from Nelson to Ramdeen.