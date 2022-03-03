National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has been asked to justify his $50,000 monthly salary and stop wasting time on social media.
According to Opposition MP Rodney Charles, Hinds needs to spend more time on his full-time job of reducing the “out of control murder rates rather than spewing venom against perceived political enemies on social media”.
“Hinds must begin showing measurable results to justify the over $50,000 monthly he receives in salary and other perks,” Charles stated in a news release yesterday.
Charles challenged the minister to set a target of reducing the murder rate by ten per cent annually.
He noted that in Singapore, ministers receive a base salary with annual increases based on measurable performances.
Charles stated that if annual murder rates, for example, were reduced by ten, or 20 or 30 per cent, Hinds’ salary increases accordingly.
On the other hand, he stated, if the murder rate increased under his watch, by say ten per cent, he would be fired.
“Clearly Minister Hinds is unaware that his job is to provide for our safety and security. He mistakenly believes it is to excel on social media,” he said.
Charles noted that there were more than 420 murders in the ten months since Hinds was appointed minister and more than the 392 for all of 2020 before Hinds assumed office.
He added that, last October, under Hinds’ watch, Trinidad and Tobago recorded 51 murders compared to 32 for that same month the year before.
Charles stated that in January this year, this country recorded 50 murders compared to 24 for January 2021.
He said that under Hinds’ watch there were 77 murders in November 2021, the highest for that month in T&T’s history.
“We are a war zone, for example in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, according to CNN reports, recorded up to last Thursday, 136 casualties from heavy Russian bombardments, less than the 420 murders we recorded since Hinds assumed office,” he stated.
Charles further noted that Toronto last year recorded 74 murders for a population twice ours with only 5,500 police compared to the 7,000 regular police and 3,000 SRPs under Hinds.
“With Hinds at the helm of National Security, citizens are living in dangerous, wild, wild west fear. Criminals appear to be in control, killing with murderous impunity,” he stated.
He claimed that Hinds’ appointment has almost been a catalyst for increased brazenness and free rein for criminals.
“It is clear that Hinds, given his dismal performance as our National Security Minister, must resign forthwith so that someone more competent can assume responsibility for crime while allowing Hinds to concentrate on improving his Facebook proficiency,” stated Charles.