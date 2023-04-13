Naparima MP Rodney Charles said yesterday Trinidad and Tobago was under a “pandemic of home invasions” and that every department of national security was in “shambles” under National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.
Speaking at the mid-week United National Congress (UNC) news conference, Charles again accused the People’s National Movement (PNM) and Hinds of failing the population, and called on them to deliver.
Charles said arms of national security, “whether it be the TTPS (police), the army, the Coast Guard, Immigration, the Prison Service and the TTFS (Fire Service)” were “in total shambles due to faulty or non-functioning equipment, especially fire appliances”.
The MP referred to recent media reports of violent crimes, including home invasions, saying the Government, including Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, has continued to lie to the country about crime plans while crime rates, including murders, increase.
Addressing the role of Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher, Charles said it was hoped she would conduct herself professionally and would not feel “beholden” to the Government.
He said it would be seen whether Harewood-Christopher was impartial based on an upcoming human trafficking report that she is due to deliver, and whether the report is “one-sided”.
The CoP initiated the report following claims in the Parliament that high-ranking political officials were involved in human trafficking.
The UNC also said it would be a “disservice” to Christopher if her contract as CoP was not renewed and she was not given the chance to do her job and show her capabilities.
Charles also addressed claims by the Fire Service that it was under-resourced, after being blamed for the deaths earlier this month of 41-year-old Kemba Morris and her eight-year-old daughter, Zaya, when fire consumed their Siparia home.
Charles said Hinds was asked months ago in Parliament about the maintenance of fire appliances and “he assured the country that everything was okay”.
“I asked him about reports from a former CFO (chief fire officer) that 50 per cent of fire appliances were not fully functional. He advised that this was not true,” Charles said.
He called on the Government to consider anti-crime measures recommended by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, including splitting the Ministry of National Security into two separate ministries.
He said next Monday’s scheduled regional conference on crime as a public health issue would not amount to answers or “deliverables” from the Prime Minister.