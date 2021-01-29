A Charlieville man residing in a one-room house with no electricity was robbed and killed at his home on Thursday.
The body of Lawrence Richard Julien, also known as Redman, 29, was discovered with gunshot wounds to the back and elbow, and missing were $4,000 and a small amount of jewelry.
Julien, 29, was discovered unresponsive by his wife, Shenelle Krishendath, when she returned home from work.
A police report said that Krishendath, 22, left their home - a one-room galvanised structure that was not fitted with electricity - at Andy Trace, Marchin Road, around 3.05 p.m.
She told police that she had called his cell phone around 10 a.m. and did not get a response.
When she entered the house, she discovered Julien lying motionless in a crouched position, leaning on a bed.
The wife and family members moved his body from its original position and placed him on the floor.
They observed blood on the nose, and he was motionless and unresponsive.
Police authorities were contacted.
A district medical officer examined the body and informed officers that there appeared to be gunshot injuries to the left upper back, and right elbow.
Police retrieved one round of .38 millimetre ammunition, two spent .380 millimetre casings, a cell phone owned by Julien, and a quantity of dried marijuana.
Police enquiries revealed that $4,000, a silver chain and a gold chain were missing from Julien's possessions.
Responding to the scene from the Central Police Division were ASP Dipchan, Insps Julien, and Boxer, Cpl Girwar, WPC Mohammed, PCs Rambarran and Phillip, as well as Homicide Region III officers Insp Maharaj, W/Sgt Stephen-James, Cpl Bridgemohan, PCs Mendoza, and WPCs Bickram and Meharris. WPC Mohammed is continuing investigations.
