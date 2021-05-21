Police are investigating a report in which a licensed firearm was reported missing after the owner was attacked by a swarm of bees.
The weapon, a Glock 9mm pistol loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition, was tucked in the waistband of a 56-year-old retired police officer as he went into a forested area off Turure Road in Sangre Grande on Monday afternoon.
The man reported that at about 3.30 p.m. that day, while in the vicinity of White Boys Quarry, he was attacked by a swarm of bees.
He ran toward his vehicle a short distance away and took refuge as the bees swarmed his car, he told police.
He then realised that his loaded weapon was missing.
The man told investigators he waited in his car for two hours for the bees to leave before making checks for the weapon.
However, he said he could not find the firearm.
He returned the following day and again made unsuccessful searches.
On Wednesday, he made a report to the Sangre Grande Police Station.
Cpl Osouna and a team of officers from the Eastern Division Task Force, together with PC Phillip of the Crime Scene Unit, visited the scene and conducted searches but the weapon was not located.