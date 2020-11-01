A Tunapuna man was shot at Las Lomas on Saturday night.
Around 8 p.m. Norman Benn, 49, of Henry Road, was at Rock River Road when a man with a firearm chased him down the street.
Benn ran into the yard of a resident and attempted to hide from the gunman.
The owner of the property heart two gunshots and later found Benn unresponsive, with gunshot wounds to the head and chest.
The killer ran off and escaped.
Responding to the scene were Supt Michael Pierre, Sgts Collymore, Sixto, Cpls Cato and Gibson, officers of the Central Division Task Force including PCs Charran, Ochoa, and Wickham, and Homicide Region III detectives Pcs Vialva and Ramsubagh.