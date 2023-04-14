Doctors tried to resuscitate and save the life of pregnant Chavelle Mitcham and her baby, but her injuries were too many.
Police said they were told Mitcham died without regaining consciousness at the hospital after her vehicle crashed on the highway in Couva on Wednesday.
She was four months pregnant.
An autopsy is expected to be done next week to ascertain the exact cause of death.
Efforts made by the Express on Thursday to contact her relatives proved futile, as she had moved from the address in Sobo Circular Road in La Brea.
She worked as a pharmacy technician.
A police report said the collision occurred around 7.45 a.m., and medical personnel pronounced her dead an hour later, around 8.45 a.m.
Mitcham, 31, was driving her red Suzuki Swift vehicle, proceeding in a northerly direction along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, when in the vicinity of the Ato Boldon Stadium she reportedly swerved her vehicle to the left, in an attempt to avoid a collision with another vehicle, and lost control of the car.
It collided with a lamp post, then flipped several times, landing on the side of the highway in some bushes.
Mitcham received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Couva Health Facility, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Police officers were told efforts were made to resuscitate her and save not only her life, but that of her unborn baby, but her injuries were too severe.
The scene and vehicle were also processed by PC Rackal of the Chaguanas CSI department, and Mitcham’s vehicle was wrecked to the Chaguanas Police Station for forensic examination.
Cpl Basraj is continuing investigations.