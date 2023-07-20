“It’s not just realistic and we must be careful when we come to the House not to cheapen the process of this House by cheap politicking,” the Attorney General said.
Armour accuses Opposition in procurement debate:
Cheap politicking to score points
Ria Taitt
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Attorney General Reginald Armour yesterday called on the Opposition to stop using “cheap politicking to score points”.
“I deplore it!” he said, as he contributed to the debate on the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property (Amendment and Validation) Bill, 2023 at yesterday’s extraordinary sitting of the House of Representatives, at the Red House, Port of Spain.
Defending the exemption of goods and services in the judicial sector, the Attorney General said it was the consequence of a communication made to the Executive—the Minister of Finance through the Attorney General, on behalf of the Judiciary—to deal with all the matters set out in Legal Notice
164.
“The management of court processes involves a number of instances in which the Judiciary must be able to immediately, and often without notice, deal with matters that come before the Judiciary, either in its judicial capacity or in its administrative capacity....
“In transporting domestic violence victims or securing vulnerable witnesses or transporting jurors, it does not always have to do with the sequestering of a jury.... But even when a jury is not sequestered, a report can reach the judge by a message sent to the registrar from a juror that that juror has got word that somebody is interfering with that juror’s child. Witness tampering, all of these are examples.
“Are we really saying that in those circumstances, the trial must stop and the management of the Judiciary must go through this Regulation 14 (of the procurement act)...and go through the 30-day notice period and the standstill period in order to be able to direct the registrar to get a security guard immediately to go to the home of that juror whose child is being threatened?
“It’s not just realistic and we must be careful when we come to the House not to cheapen the process of this House by cheap politicking,” the Attorney General said.
“It’s not just realistic and we must be careful when we come to the House not to cheapen the process of this House by cheap politicking,” the Attorney General said.
“A marshal takes an oath...to keep a jury safe and fed and watered, and at every stage while that juror is sitting in court, that juror has to be administered to, so he or she may concentrate on the task at hand on any given day, whether she is sequestered or not, with the purpose and singularity of mind to concentrate on the evidence that is before the court that he or she is being asked to listen to and to assimilate.”
Armour added: “And they must do so with the confidence that their families are protected, that their properties are protected, that they are not vulnerable to tampering and threats and insecurity. And that is why if we did not make provision for this particular legal notice (exempting the goods and services for the Judiciary), we are in effect undermining the very independence of the Judiciary.”
The Attorney General said there were many examples in which the judge and the administration of justice must be able to act in a random way.
“Because today, taxi X may have been procured to transport the juror, and the juror gets into the car to go from Diego Martin to Port of Spain and sees a picture of his or her child on the seat with an X over her face. Immediately, that taxi has to be cancelled and another taxi service has to be procured because the juror must be confident in knowing that the Judiciary’s capacity can protect him or her and their families,” the Attorney General said.
“That is why you need the nature and quality of the legal notice that is before the House...and there is nothing sinister about that.”
He said there was also nothing irregular or sinister about the change from affirmative resolution to negative resolution since any member can bring a motion seeking the House’s approval to annul the instrument.
“What is wrong with that?” he asked.
He also dismissed the Opposition Leader’s statements that the court closed at the end of July and, therefore, there was no need for exemptions after that period.
He said the court continues to sit and emergency services continue to be afforded by the courts after this period.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Attorney General Reginald Armour yesterday called on the Opposition to stop using “cheap pol…
Government would have had to cancel the hosting of the Caricom 50th anniversary commemoratio…
A 27-year-old man, who pleaded not guilty to Breach of a Protection Order on Monday against …
A motorist has been granted bail in the sum of $300,000 after appearing in court charged wit…
With concerns rising that more than 100 Venezuelan migrants who were held at a bar in St Jam…