Buckets with cheese and bags with sausages, cocoa and cassava bakes were seized after police officer stopped a maxi-taxi with five Spanish nationals and a Trinidadian in Icacos.
The incident took place during a police intelligence-led exercise on Monday.
Officers in the South Western Division stopped a green band maxi-taxi transporting three men and three women. When they searched the vehicle they discovered 16 buckets containing a white cheese, a crocus bag of sausages, a crocus bag of cocoa and a crocus bag of cassava bake. The six in the vehicle were arrested and the items seized.
The exercise was conducted under the supervision of Snr Supt Remy, Supt Cumberbatch, ASPs Nanan and Mathura, Insp Prescott and supervised by ASP Mathura. It also included Sgts Rollocks and Harripersad, Cpl Chase and officers of the South Western Divisional Task Force.
Also in the Southern Division, officers arrested a 30-year-old contractor for possession of firearm and ammunition, during an anti-crime exercise focused on the Barrackpore and Debe policing district. The contractor, who is not a holder of a Firearm User’s License (FUL) was caught in possession of a .380 pistol and two rounds of .380 ammunition.
Investigations into these matters are ongoing.