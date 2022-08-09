POLICE are investigating the death of a chicken farmer who reportedly ingested a chemical substance believing it to be water.
Gerald Boodoo, 44, of Penal Rock Road, Basse Terre, Moruga, died at the hospital on Sunday.
A police report said that at around 1.48 p.m. on Saturday, Boodoo returned to his home after tending to his 8,600 chickens which he rears on his farm at Penal Rock Road, Moruga.
He complained about not feeling well to a close female relative.
The report said that the relative fed him a glass of coke after which he fell asleep on a couch in the living room.
At around 6 p.m. Boodoo complained of stomach pains and vomited.
He was then given a gravol tablet to drink, police were told.
The next morning by around 1 a.m. the vomiting worsened and Boodoo also complained of diarrhoea.
At around 7 a.m. on Sunday, the family doctor, was contacted on the phone.
The report said that while the relative was having a conversation with the family doctor, Boodoo told the relative to inform the doctor that while he was on his farm the previous day he picked up a bottle and drank some of what was in the bottle, believing it to be water.
Police were told that Boodoo said he later realized that it was a chemical and not water.
Later that day, the doctor visited Boodoo, made observations and ordered him to be taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility.
He was placed in the family's vehicle, and taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility.
Police were told that upon reaching Indian Walk , Moruga, Boodoo stopped talking.
At the health facility, Boodoo was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
The Princes Town Police was contacted and the body was conveyed to the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary.
Cpl Dickie is continuing investigations.