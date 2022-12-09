The Chickland Road in Freeport, which connects several Central communities and is traversed daily by hundreds, is on the verge of collapse, dotted by at least seven landslides and now posing a safety risk to its commuters.
A slippage along its 5.5-kilometre mark on Tuesday toppled the vehicle of 90-year-old resident Dr Hugh Skinner, who yesterday told the Express he escaped serious injury by anchoring himself on a metal rod and climbing out of the falling car through its passenger window.
Skinner said he was concussed but suffered no broken bones. The car, he said, remains overturned along the precipice.
“I am happy to be alive because 24 hours ago I had a mist that could have taken me away. Up until one year ago this road was passable and as I live up here... For the past wet season I had to become cautious because yesterday I was going 0 km an hour when I reached this spot and felt the gravity being better than me.
“The front wheels on the driver’s side left the road six inches from the landslide. Because I half expected it, I relaxed and my body, wasn’t tense, and I suffered no broken bones.
“I got concussions. I had a piece of steel pipe in the back seat, and it was over my head at that time. I was able to climb out. I came up on the road and got out.
“I didn’t feel any pain until last night,” he said in a telephone interview yesterday.
Nearby at Les Lilas, resident Jain Brant told the Express the offshoot road was also plagued by crumbling infrastructure, trapping elderly people within the community.
He said the area faced the risk of being completely unable to access emergency services.
“Similar to this road we have six landslides, and this is one example of a slippage. Where I live particularly, we are cut off from civilisation. It is a rural area, elderly people, young children, people in need of medical attention; and with the landslip, we can only traverse one way in or out. We have limited resources. They need medical resources and emergency resources, etc,” he said.
‘This could have been prevented’
Speaking while on a site visit yesterday, councillor Anil Balliram attributed the slippages to a lack of maintenance on the part of the Ministry of Works and Transport, under which the road currently falls.
The road, he said, had not seen any upkeep for at least seven years.
When heavy rains came in the earlier months, he said, the slippages got worse. But Balliram claims the collapse could have been avoided, had the ministry done its part.
“This is a very large village, and it leads all the way to Caparo. It is a heavily used road.
“This could have been prevented if the Ministry of Works had paid attention to road networks, especially in Central Trinidad, and maintained roads.
“When the prime minister announced a $100 million allocation, I immediately wrote Minister (Faris) Al-Rawi and Minister Rohan Sinanan to repair roads in my electoral state for three days via e-mail. Up to now, none of the ministers had the courtesy to recognise the e-mail,” he said.
Also speaking at the visit, Member of Parliament for Caroni Central Anil Ram said the road’s deterioration had reached a “scary” point.
Ram said both he and Balliram had written, on numerous occasions, to the ministry requesting aid in repairing the said slippages.
Without a response, he said, many feared the road would cave completely, leaving no alternative for those marooned inside.
The only other passable route connecting Chickland to Couva, he said, was through Princes Town, which he added would be a timely endeavour.
In addition, he said, residents who needed medical or emergency services would not be able to access them.
“I had to hold the steering wheel with both hands because there were six and seven landslides. This hasn’t been addressed despite numerous letters to the Ministry of Works and Transport. We have written at least twice to the Minister of Works.
“Being that the Arena Road has collapsed and Mamoral has a landslip and Indian Trail, those villagers have no other access.
“Looking at if there is a medical emergency or a fire or a crime, access through here is something that is worrying. How do people get services? How are they going to get it?” he said.
Ram said he has since discussed the idea of relocation with residents and with the Housing Development Corporation (HDC). He added that he even proposed temporary shelters remaining open.