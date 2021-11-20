A child is among the 28 people to die overnight from the Covid-19 virus, the Ministry of Health is reporting.
The number of death makes it the worst day ever for Covid fatalities.
The previous highest number of deaths was 23.
In its Saturday afternoon update, the Ministry disclosed that an additional 592 people had tested positive, while 67 were discharged from hospital.
Of the people to die, 13 were elderly males, eight were elderly females, five were middle-aged males, one was a middle aged female, and one was a male child.
It brought to 1,947 the number of Covid deaths across Trinidad and Tobago.
Of the people to die, 16 had multiple co-morbidities including a mix of diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, a history of strokes, kidney disease, cancer and asthma.
Four people had a single comorbiditiy of hypertension o asthma.
Eight of the people who died had no know medical conditions.
And of this afternoon, the total number of people to complete the vaccination regime stood at 634,513.
There are 8,491 active positive cases, and 510 people in hospital.