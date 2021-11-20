0420 NWS COVID PRAYER 1-DEXTER.jpg

FLASHBACK: Keishel Luces, of Devine Encounter Fellowship Church in Da Badie, says a prayer for COVID-19 victims at the entrance to the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility on Sunday 19, April, 2020 . -Photo: DEXTER PHILIP

 DEXTER PHILIP

A child is among the 28 people to die overnight from the Covid-19 virus, the Ministry of Health is reporting.

The number of death makes it the worst day ever for Covid fatalities.

The previous highest number of deaths was 23.

In its Saturday afternoon update, the Ministry disclosed that an additional 592 people had tested positive, while 67 were discharged from hospital.

Of the people to die, 13 were elderly males, eight were elderly females, five were middle-aged males, one was a middle aged female, and one was a male child.

It brought to 1,947 the number of Covid deaths across Trinidad and Tobago.

Of the people to die, 16 had multiple co-morbidities including a mix of diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, a history of strokes, kidney disease, cancer and asthma.

Four people had a single comorbiditiy of hypertension o asthma.

Eight of the people who died had no know medical conditions.

And of this afternoon, the total number of people to complete the vaccination regime stood at 634,513.

There are 8,491 active positive cases, and 510 people in hospital.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

About that third dose

About that third dose

Last month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended that booster doses of Covid-19 v…

Three more murders push toll to 383

Three more murders push toll to 383

THE murder toll continues to rise following the shooting deaths of three men in separate incidents between Thursday evening and yesterday morning.

The killings took place in Laventille, San Juan and Freeport.

Two of the victims have been identified as Aaron Thomas and Nathaniel Phillip, while the victim in the Freeport incident remained unidentified up to yesterday evening.

Recommended for you