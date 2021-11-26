assault

A 44-year-old man who allegedly beat a child unconscious was granted bail in a court hearing before a magistrate on Wednesday. 

According to a police report, the mother of the victim reported that on Monday, the accused slapped the victim in the face, wrestled with him, then cuffed him several times until the child was unconscious.

The victim was taken to the Mayaro District Health Facility where he was treated.

Cpl Hazzard of the Child Protection Unit, Eastern Division conducted an investigation into the matter which resulted in the arrest and charge of the accused.

Investigations were supervised by W/Supt Claire Guy- Alleyne, ASP Roberts and Sgt Baptiste of the Child Protection Unit.

The accused was charged with the offence of willful assault. 

He was granted $20,000 bail with a surety when he appeared in a virtual hearing before Mayaro Magistrate Ava Vandenberg-Bailey.

He is also to report to the Mayaro Police weekly. 

The case was postponed to December 23.

