Parents are being reminded of their legal obligations to ensure children are protected and to report any instances of abuse, or they may face prosecution.
The reminder came yesterday from head of the Special Victim’s Department Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne at a news conference at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.
“A child under the law is a person under the age of 18. That child cannot give consent in law to several things, especially sexual activity.
“So, parents are under a legal obligation to report incidents of sexual abuse referred to in the law as mandatory reporting.
“If children are prevented by parents from reporting matters, or adults withhold such information without reasonable excuse, then he or she is guilty of committing an offence and can be liable on summary conviction to a fine of $15,000 or imprisonment for a term of seven years, or both.
“Also, where a person prevents a minor from giving a statement to the police or testifying, he or she commits an offence as well, and can face a fine of $20,000 or ten years in prison. These penalties are really steep, so we are asking the public to pay attention,” Alleyne said.
She also urged parents, especially those who are not “tech-savvy”, to either educate themselves to assist in better monitoring their children’s online behaviour, or ensure they have help readily available.
“Parents and guardians are reminded that they are mandated by law to supervise their children. And this includes their online activities.
“What is your child doing? What is their online presence like? What is their social media profile for the world to see? Do they complement the values you have instilled in them, and the morals they ought to be living by?
“These are questions parents and guardians need to ask themselves every day.
“And to those parents that are not tech-savvy, my advice is to seek out help so you can better supervise children.
“Be mindful of the unsupervised use of the Internet, as children can access websites with pornographic content.
“They are also more vulnerable to online predators who use fake profiles and engage in catfishing,” Alleyne said.
Catfishing is the process of luring someone into a relationship by means of a fictional online persona.
She also cautioned parents to ensure their children are supervised by adults, and not their peers. This, as she said unsupervised children are more vulnerable to abuse.
Guy-Alleyne also warned citizens about the ramifications of engaging with child pornography—which included sharing or forwarding such content on social media applications.
She said any person “who knowingly makes or permits to be made any child pornography—publishes, distributes, transmits or shows such content—commits an offence, and is liable on conviction on indictment to a fine of $30,000 and to imprisonment for ten years”.