A RAPE and grievous sexual assault convict who was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment in July has been further ordered by the High Court to report to police every month for the next 15 years after being released from prison.
In addition, Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas yesterday directed that Keon Fernando be registered with as a sex offender and that his information be published on the sex offenders registry website.
Fernando was convicted of raping and grievously sexually assaulting a schoolgirl in Diego Martin in October 2012.
On the rape charge he was sentenced to nine years’ hard labour and on the charge of grievous sexual assault, he was ordered to serve a term of imprisonment of five years.
Both sentences were to run concurrently meaning that Fernando was only required to serve the higher term of nine years.
While the terms of imprisonment were imposed in July, Justice St Clair-Douglas did not immediately attach the reporting conditions.
At yesterday’s hearing his attorney Savatary Lopez said at the time of the incident Fernando was living in Diego Martin but her instructions were that once released from prison, he will be residing with a relative in Wallerfield.
It was based on this submission that the judge ordered that Fernando report to Arima police on a monthly basis.
The reporting conditions are to being within seven days of him being released. Any change of the designated police station must be made by way of an order from the court.
Justice St Clair-Douglas said the acts were committed during a home invasion which was highly traumatic for the girl and her mother who were home alone at the time.
He pointed out that the gravity of the offence was also high given that the girl was a minor at the time.
Attorney Rhea Libert appeared in the proceedings on behalf of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).