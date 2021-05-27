POLICE are searching for a man who, at gun-point, robbed a 16-year-old fruit vendor of $1,500 in Freeport on Wednesday.
The victim was at the corner of Mission and Arena Road in the vicinity of Singh’s Doubles Tent where he was operating a fruit stall.
A police report said that at around 3.45 p.m. the victim was approached by a man who pointed a firearm at him and announced a robbery.
The boy became afraid and was handed over the cash which represented the day’s sales.
The suspect escaped in a white Nissan Almera, which was parked a short distance away at Arena Road.
PC Rampersad is investigating.