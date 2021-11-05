A 29-year-old man was denied bail on Wednesday when he appeared virtually before a Port of Spain Magistrate charged with sexual penetration of a 17-year-old girl.
The accused was remanded into custody and will reappear before the court today where the validity of the alternative address provided would be deliberated, the Police Service said in a statement.
The suspect was arrested and charged on Tuesday by WPC Eccles of the Western Division, Child Protection Unit (CPU), following a police report on Monday, in which a 17-year-old girl told CPU detectives that she was assaulted by a man she knows.
Earlier that day, officers attached to the Community Policing Oriented Section (COPS), Western Division, were doing routine patrols and follow-ups at a school when they discovered that the girl was absent.
The COPS officers conducted further enquiries into the whereabouts of the girl who was later found to be at a guest house in West Trinidad.
The incident was then transferred to CPU officers who later arrested and charged the suspect with one count of sexual penetration of a child.
The investigation was spearheaded by W/Superintendent of Police, Claire Guy-Alleyne, with direct field supervision by W/Sgt Simmons and Acting Cpl Davis of the Western CPU.