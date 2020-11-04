A 20-year-old man has been charged with three offences of sexual penetration of a child.
The man was arrested Monday and charged by Corporal Davis-Guerra of the Western Division Child Protection Unit (CPU).
The charges stem from a tip received by ChildLine Trinidad and Tobago that a man had been sexually assaulting a girl in West Trinidad.
The information was passed onto the CPU where an investigation was immediately launched.
Cpl (Ag.) Davis-Guerra later discovered that a 13-year-old girl was subjected to a series of sexual assaults during May and July of this year.
During the investigation, it was revealed by the victim that while she was at home, the suspect would come over where he sexually assaulted her.
The alleged offender of Petit Valley will answer to three counts of sexual penetration of a minor when he appears before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate today.