Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the Ministry of Health is quite pleased with the response of parents to the call to have their children vaccinated against childhood diseases such as measles, mumps and rubella (MMR).
“We did alert the population late last year and early this year, that we were concerned about our decreasing rates of MMR and other childhood vaccines, especially across three or four Counties and in Tobago.
“We identified across all Counties in Trinidad, and in Tobago, that we needed a total of four thousand, four hundred children to come in to be vaccinated, either in their first year of life or their second year of life. I am happy to announce that out of that four thousand, four hundred, we have managed to reach and vaccinate three thousand, nine hundred, which is roughly about eighty-eight per cent of those, and that is not a bad return,” Deyalsingh noted.
The Health Minister, who was speaking during Wednesday’s virtual Covi-19 press conference, said it means that the country has potentially escaped an outbreak of measles, which is something that is not wanted in any population.
“We have been measles-free for many decades now and it’s a distinction we want keep.”
Noting that there are about 350 defaulters, he said they will be following up with them since the aim is to get as many children vaccinated as possible.
He also issued a word of caution as it pertains to the vaccination status of children following the announcement that all schools will be reopened.
“We are going to be paying particular attention to the requirement that to get in to a primary school, you need to show evidence of your vaccination against childhood diseases.”
Expressing his gratitude to those who responded to the call to be vaccinated against MMR, Deyalsingh said they are satisfied with the numbers thus far, but they still have some mopping up to do. “That will be engaging our attention in the coming days, weeks and months.”
In an update on the country’s vaccination status, the Health Minister noted that thus far, 704,855 persons are considered to be fully vaccinated while 139, 067 persons have received their booster shot.
“We are currently running about a thousand shots per day across all the different levels of vaccination, whether it’s first doses, second doses or boosters. So, I’m happy that a thousand persons per day are on the journey to either some being fully vaccinated, some starting their journey and some being boosted.
“The more people we get vaccinated, the lower the risk of transmission of Covid-19,” Deyalsingh said.