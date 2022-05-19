The 1997 task force report into children’s homes by a committee chaired by Robert Sabga and the 2021 report by former justice Judith Jones should have never been made available to politicians in the first place.
In fact, they should have been forwarded only to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), says senior counsel Israel Khan.
“The Director of Public Prosecutions of this country would have called in the police and give him a copy of this report under confidential covering and then set up a team to investigate. That is the first thing that should have happened. And the then-attorney general should have known that. And people should not have had copies. Copies should not be floating around (to politicians) because things could leak out in this country,” Khan said in an interview with the Express yesterday.
Khan agreed some of the offences are not statute-barred.
He pointed out that after 25 years, those responsible for the crimes may have already destroyed evidence that could have played a crucial role in them being charged and convicted.
“In relation to the (Justice) Judith Jones report (2021), the same thing should have happened.
“They should have sent that report to the DPP and he himself would call the commissioner of police and set up a team and quietly investigate these matters by taking statements from the victims, etcetera, and gather the evidence. Twenty-five years later, people can start hiding evidence, destroying evidence, victims may be dead. That investigation should have taken place quietly,” said Khan.
He said the Judith Jones report should not have been laid in Parliament. The DDP alone should have gotten it with the police, quietly. That is the approach under the doctrine of separation of powers and so on, he added.
Khan pointed out that the unearthing of the “worrisome” information was a “serious indictment” upon this country.
“It is a shame and a disgrace of what happened 25 years ago and it has happened again based on the Judith Jones report,” he said.
Khan also mentioned the yet-unsolved death of Akiel Chambers, who was found dead at the bottom of a swimming pool at the home of one of his classmates in Maraval in 1998.
“That man (name called, and who Khan believes was responsible for Chambers’ death) maybe want to go mad, now knowing that this whole thing has come up again,” said the attorney.
Not too late for justice
Khan said the revelations of sexual and other forms of abuse of children at children’s homes stemming from as far back as 1997 is not just a national scandal, but an international disgrace on the country.
The ones who were duty-bound to safeguard those children—instead of being their protectors, failed them miserably and, in the end, they became predators to the children and perpetrators of “atrocities” against them that should never be allowed to go unpunished, he said.
“This is a national scandal, you know, and not just a national scandal. This is an international disgrace. The whole world knows now what happened in Trinidad, and the ones who were to safeguard children and protect them did absolutely nothing,” Khan said during a phone interview yesterday.
Agreeing with him was former state prosecutor Lee Merry.
In making reference to the suggestion by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley following an article in this week’s Sunday Express that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) launch an immediate investigation into the 1997 report, Merry said it was not too late to get justice for the victims.
The only problem, he said, was getting the victims of those crimes to instil enough trust and confidence in the Police Service to speak out and have those responsible face the consequences of their actions.
He pointed out that when it came to indictable offences such as sexual abuse of minors, there was no statute of limitations for an offender to be charged and prosecuted.
Questioned over the likelihood of these witnesses coming forward, Merry stated that historically, many victims of sexual crimes would simply remain silent, allowing their abusers to go unpunished.
This was partly due to the stigma associated with the offences, and partly due to the fact that the matters were not taken seriously by police authorities.
But there has been a sudden turn in events since the rise of the “MeToo movement”, Merry said.
The movement is an international one and is geared towards encouraging the victims of sexual abuse, harassment and violence to speak up and have their voices heard.
“There has been a kind of recognition around the world that in these types of cases people did not often come forward—for example, in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. People simply did not come forward and there is a recognition now, principally because of the ‘MeToo movement’ and several high-profile cases of abuse which were uncovered internationally, that the issue needs to be taken more seriously,” he said.
Need for nationwide campaign
However, Merry stated just like international police forces have injected more resources into investigating historical sex crimes, our Police Service needed to do the same.
“If we follow what is going on around the world, that is a proper thing that our Police Service can do and they should do.
“Now with these cases, you have to rely on two things: you have to rely on what they call viva voce evidence, which is people coming forward and saying this happened to them.
“That is obviously not as strong of a case as if you had scientific evidence, but a case can be built on it, especially if others can verify certain things that the victim is saying.
“So, as an example, if there is some type of record that shows that a suspect was going to the particular home on a particular day, or if there is somebody apart from the victim who could verify that ‘yes, this person used to come and visit’ and is going into a room with the victim, or taking them off the compound, that would be independent confirmation of what the victim is saying,” said Merry.
But he reiterated that “a huge potential stumbling block is getting people to come forward, particularly given the trust issues we have with the police.
“There needs to be a nationwide campaign encouraging past employees and residents to come forward. People need to feel like they will be treated with respect and taken seriously.”