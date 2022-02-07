As school children return to physical classes today, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has advised motorists to be mindful of and courteous to pedestrians and other road users.
In a release, the TTPS urged motorists to stay alert, scan the roadway for school children and to be observant of school children exiting maxi-taxis, taxis, buses and other vehicles.
Maxi taxi and taxi drivers are encouraged to have children cross to the front of their vehicles and to signal to other drivers that children are crossing.
Parents are also advised to speak to their children about road safety and to teach them how to cross the road safely.
The release stated that for 2022, four of the seven road traffic deaths have been pedestrians.
Pupils from forms one to three will be returning to face-to face classes today. Standard five pupils who are preparing for the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam will also be returning physically.
The re-opening is being done on a rotational basis.
Students from forms four to six have been attending classes physically since last October.