Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said Trinidad and Tobago will roll out its booster programme for children between the ages of 12 to 18 years on Friday.
He noted that the Ministry of Health (MoH) is in the process of preparing vaccination sites for the roll-out after the World Health Organisation (WHO) signed off on the administering of the Pfizer vaccine to that age group.
Deyalsingh, who was speaking during the MoH’s virtual Covid-19 press conference on Wednesday, noted that the ministry’s technical advisory group, under the chairmanship of Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, met on Monday and also signed off on it.
Noting that boosters will only be given to children who received their vaccines six months ago, Deyalsingh said: “So if you have received your second shot less than six months, please don’t come in to get boosted.”
He stated that as is customary, parental consent will be required so parents will have to accompany their children who choose to avail themselves of the booster.
“We urge parents, and children, in that 12 to 18 age group, especially those who are immunocompromised.”
The Health Minister also gave an update on the state of the Pfizer vaccines for adults.
“As you know, these vaccines expire at the end of June. So, we have set a cut-off date of June 5, and until that time we will be administering first doses. We have to stop on June 5 to allow 21 days so persons can get their second shot. So the Pfizer programme for first shot only, will stop on June 5. Second doses and boosters will continue until the end of June, because that is the expiry date of the current stock that we have.”
With regards to the Pfizer vaccine for children between the ages of five to 11 years, Deyalsingh said they had their final meeting with the provider of the vaccines on Monday.
“We’re in discussions now over the logistics and we should have something definitive to tell the public about the exact date of delivery, hopefully within the next six, seven days.
“What we’re doing the meantime is preparing to make the distribution and administration of these vaccines as easy and accessible as possible.
He said the plan to expand the number of sites outside of the mass vaccination sites so that the vaccines will also be available at selected health centres.
“So, we’re going to make accessibility and convenience even more accessible and more convenient,” Deyalsingh said.