Parents of Claxton Bay Junior Anglican Primary School pupils say their children have been left stranded since the reopening of schools on Monday.
According to several parents who have since posted their experiences to social media, allotted transportation from the school to pupils’ temporary housing at Marabella South Secondary School has been consecutively unavailable for the past three days.
The school—shut down by OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Authority and Agency) in September 2019 and scheduled for demolition due to infrastructural faults—has seen its pupils previously transported to the temporary facility through an arrangement between the ministry and the PTSC (Public Transport Service Corporation) since 2019.
Following the school’s closure, the construction of a prefab building to replace the defunct building in Claxton Bay was expected to begin in 2020. However, in a video circulating of pupils awaiting the scheduled transportation, one parent lamented that many were sick of waiting for the construction of a new school.
“I am a frustrated parent. First day of school, 8.22 a.m., no transportation for the children of Claxton Bay Junior Anglican School to reach the compound of Marabella South Secondary school where they have to share the building with the Municipal Police Academy. Ministry of Education, we are begging you all for a new school, three years now. Nothing is being done, parents have to wait and take back these children home,” she said on Tuesday.
“There is no transportation today as well for the children of the school. The number of parents walking back home with their children this morning, it’s unbelievable. It is sad the children are falling back in their schoolwork badly. My heart goes out to them. What about the parents that cannot read and write? May God have mercy,” another wrote on Wednesday morning.
One parent asked Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly to intervene.
“Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, what’s going on with Claxton Bay Junior Primary School? I pay taxes long enough for my child to get an education. Where’s the transport? What’s going on with the new school they are supposed to get? Ministry of Education, where’s the bus? So what happened, allyuh didn’t see what happened yesterday then? Even so, why approve a long booklist for parents to sacrifice and buy with new shoes and uniform, etc, only for it to not have school?” she wrote.
Cabinet approval received
Contacted for a response, Gadsby-Dolly told the Express that school principals were required to send information to the ministry about requested transport and required routes from September 1.
She said though the information is due on September 9, it was received from the Claxton Bay Anglican Primary School on Wednesday. She said the ministry was liaising with the school for further information, which would then be sent to PTSC.
“The information regarding the number of students at Claxton Bay Anglican requiring transport was supplied to the MoE today, September 7. The Division of School Supervision is currently liaising with the school to identify the specific routes required, as this information is necessary for the assignment of concessionaires by PTSC. Once the information is received, it will be sent to PTSC for actioning,” she said.
Asked about the construction of the prefab building, Gadsby-Dolly said it was considered a priority as Cabinet approval had already been received.
The ministry, she said, had used its available funding to address infrastructural issues in schools prior to physical reopening in April. However, she said funding for the construction of a prefab building was requested for fiscal 2022-2023.
“The physical operations of schools in April 2022, after some plants had been closed for two years, resulted in many critical infrastructural issues having to be addressed as emergencies. The MoE utilised all allocated funding to ensure that schools remained in operation, and this would have reduced the funding available for other important projects. The MoE has requested funding for this prefab construction in fiscal 2022/23,” she said.
The Express also contacted the Anglican Education Board for a response. However, none was received.