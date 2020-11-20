The mother and daughter shot dead outside a house in Carapichaima have been identified as ABC Flower Shop owner, Sandy Khan, and her daughter, Stephanie Khan.
A third person, a man who was not immediately identified, was wounded in the attack.
The killings happened at around 7.30p.m Thursday.
The incident was witnessed by Stephanie Khan’s three children, ages eight, seven and one.
Police said Khan, her daughter and the children were leaving a relative’s house at Dynasty Trace North, Joyce Road, when gunmen began shooting at the vehicle, being driven by a close friend of Stephanie Khan.
The mother and daughter were shot multiple times and died at the scene. The children were not injured.
The wounded man was taken to the Chaguanas Health facility for treatment.
Khan, who lived in Cunupia, was hardworking and kind to everyone she met, relatives said.
Police are yet to determine a motive for the killings.