The Community Residence for Children has achieved operational approval following the receipt of its license from the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago.
The Tobago facility received its license on March 2, having satisfied all the necessary standards as well as an inspection and assessment by the Facilities Review Committee (Homes for Children).
Kern Walker, Community Residence for Children manager, said receiving the license is the highest standard that the residence can achieve in Trinidad and Tobago, which indicated that they have met all the necessary requirements for their continued operation.
“It means we are on the right track, and we are doing well.”
He stated that the process was not a walk in the park.
“The process to obtain this license began March 2020…from restructuring of the building, to passing inspections by fire and public health officials, to a detailed and thorough assessment of the day-to-day operations, to psychiatric evaluations of all staff, to first-aid training, and a check list of other requirements that were mandatory,” Walker explained.
Meanwhile, Dr. Crystal Benjamin, Senior Programme Coordinator, Family Development Department, who shared in the proud moment, indicated that the Family Development Department was committed to excellence and the license sealed the quality of care offered to children.
“Our community residence is a 24/7 operation and staff are asked to be vigilant, prudent and resourceful. The license is a product of collaboration and determination.
“I wish to thank the managers, staff and committee members of the Facility Review Committee (FRC) for their selfless contributions to personal development and care of our children in need of supervision and protection.”
The license expires in two years following which the residence will be reassessed to ensure the relevant standards have been maintained.
Opened in August 2018, the residence has the capacity for 12 children. To ensure the safety of the children under its care, the location of the residence has not been revealed.
Editor’s Note: The Facilities Review Committee (Homes for Children) was established by the Tobago House of Assembly to treat with inspection, assessment and reporting on all Homes for Children in Tobago, and to ensure the respective homes meet the required standards and more importantly, to advise the authorities of any necessary interventions.