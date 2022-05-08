The Margaret Kistow Children’s Home says it has sought legal advice regarding the conclusions of the Judith Jones Committee report on child abuse.
Officials at the home said a legal claim for defamation will be brought, as they described the statements published in the report as defamatory and “inflammatory untruths”.
The report, entitled “Safeguarding children in community residences and child support centres in Trinidad and Tobago”, was laid in Parliament last Friday. It detailed findings of physical and sexual abuse of children, among other issues at children’s homes, rehabilitation centres and other institutions that provide care for children.
Among the findings stated in the report with regards to the home were several boys living at the private residence of a manager at the home, the hiring of an employee who had faced prior allegations of sexual abuse, and children being sent to spend weekends with persons who are not their legal guardians.
The report recommended that the home be immediately closed and an investigation conducted.
The Sunday Express made several attempts to contact the home over the last week, via phone and e-mail, to get a response to the findings published in the report.
Several attempts had been made to contact the home via the e-mail address and telephone number listed on its Facebook page.
Interview cancelled
Manager Xerxes Seales invited this reporter to visit the home on Thursday to conduct an interview with Kistow. This was later cancelled, as Seales said the home had received legal advice, advising that questions be sent in writing so as to minimise the possibility of being misquoted.
Questions were sent, asking the home to respond to the specific findings of the report.
Seales acknowledged receipt, and assured Kistow was reviewing the questions and would respond “asap”.
No response to the questions was received.
In further telephone exchanges with Seales, he expressed concern with the media reporting surrounding the Judith Jones Committee report, and said the home had not been given a fair opportunity to respond.
He indicated the home was advised by its attorneys not to give any detailed statements to the media, as they may be misconstrued. Seales said the home has nothing to hide, and was taking the advice of its legal team.
He said Kistow intends to take legal action, but did not specify against whom.
The Judith Jones Committee report has been the subject of much discussion over the past week. Minister of Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy told the Express last week that the home continues to operate despite the recommendation for its immediate closure, as “there is a process for the de-licensing of community residences by the CATT (Children’s Authority)”.
The home, however, is not licensed, as noted in the Judith Jones Committee report.
Webster-Roy last week announced the establishment of a task force to develop a plan for the implementation of the recommendations contained in the Judith Jones Committee report.
Webster-Roy told this reporter all recommendations made in the report are being reviewed by the task force, and will be included in the work plan to be finalised and submitted to the Cabinet in six weeks’ time.
“Where there are recommendations which, in the view of the task force, there is need to expedite same, a suitable recommendation will be made to do so,” she said.