Former Children’s Authority chairman, Hanif Benjamin, said yesterday that unless people are held accountable, the Gender Ministry’s proposed task force and all other task forces will be just spinning top in mud.
Benjamin, who was the authority’s chairman from 2017 to 2020, was reacting to findings in the Judith Jones Committee’s report entitled “Safeguarding Children in Community Residences and Child Support Centres in Trinidad And Tobago”.
The report was submitted last December to the Government. It was the outcome of a five-month review by a ten-member team appointed by Cabinet to investigate reports of child abuse at children’s homes.
Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs, Ayanna Webster-Roy, made a statement in Parliament on the report last Friday.
In response to the findings, Webster-Roy on Sunday announced a task force to develop an action plan out of the report and $126 million for implementation. She also said she is heartbroken by the abuse reports.
Speaking about the escape of five boys from the authority’s Valsayn Child Support Centre (CSC) last March 20, two of whom were murdered at an abandoned house at Desperlie Crescent, Laventille, a few days later, Benjamin said he is not satisfied.
“Why were the children not secured? This is not adequate. People must be held accountable else this task force and every other one will just be spinning,” he said.
“There were many complaints about goings on there (Valsayn CSC). Their mantra was they needed more staff. But I felt staff needed to be realigned.
“We knew children were staying way beyond 12 weeks as mandated by law but it continued to happen. We hired more staff for the reception centres.
“I had to call a special meeting and fight the board to convince them that a social worker was needed to run that centre. As soon as we demitted office, they (Children’s Authority) returned to old policy, as I understand it.
“The issue is a lack of supervision. I find lots of time we hide under the guise of resources. In the world of social work, resources are always scarce. That’s just how it is so you have to find ways to do what you have do with what you have. Supervision is lacking. That is clear to me. It is not a resource issue but a supervision issue. They (Valsayn CSC) wanted more staff, they got more staff and the problems continued,” he said.
Wrong people in positions
All of a sudden, Benjamin said $126 million has been found.
“If they had prioritised children, the children would not have died. The will to do what we need to do is what is essential,” he said.
Benjamin said he was surprised to read in the report that “the most critical risk facing the authority is that it is not structured and staffed to deliver the mandate outlined in the legislation.”
He said a forensic human resources audit was done four years ago that identified overall poor management at the authority.
“There were wrong people in positions. A big part of the recommendations (of the HR audit) was that people had to qualify up within a certain time because they were not qualified for the jobs they were doing. We did hours and hours of work, position by position. What happened to that exercise?” he asked.
He said the authority had also been improving its case management.
“We got a case management software system after rigorous search. All of this was in train. I was confused to hear restructuring of the organisation as a recommendation (of the Judith Jones committee report),” he said.
Benjamin said all these efforts would be known to the Gender Ministry through board minutes, meetings and e-mails.
He said the ministry also already has a list of legislation needing amendments that is similar to those identified by the Jones committee.
He said he is “extremely pleased with the report’s candour, to the extent that people were found to be lying. I appreciate what the committee has produced. I am encouraged by that”.