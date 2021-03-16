china's meeting

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is flanked by (from left) Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, Dr Amery Browne, Minister of CARICOM and Foreign Affairs, National Security Minister Stuart Young, and Maurice Suite, Permanent Secretary to the Prime Minister, during a teleconference meeting at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's, with China's president Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley received a call from President of the People's Republic of China, His Excellency Xi Jinping via teleconference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Anns today.

The bilateral discussions between Prime Minister Rowley and President Xi Jinping focused on several matters of mutual interest.



Dr Amery Browne, Minister of CARICOM and Foreign Affairs, and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley during a teleconference meeting with China's president Xi Jinping at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on Tuesday

The Prime Minister was joined at the meeting by Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Dr Amery Browne, Minister of National Security and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young, Minister of Health, the Terrence Deyalsingh and Permanent Secretary to the Prime Minister, Maurice Suite.

