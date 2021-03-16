Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley received a call from President of the People's Republic of China, His Excellency Xi Jinping via teleconference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Anns today.
The bilateral discussions between Prime Minister Rowley and President Xi Jinping focused on several matters of mutual interest.
The Prime Minister was joined at the meeting by Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Dr Amery Browne, Minister of National Security and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young, Minister of Health, the Terrence Deyalsingh and Permanent Secretary to the Prime Minister, Maurice Suite.