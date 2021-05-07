The World Health Organization (WHO) today granted emergency approval for the Covid vaccine Sinopharm, a Chinese company.
The vaccine has already been given to millions of people in China and elsewhere.
In late march, China offered 100,000 doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the vaccine gift was accepted as T&T awaited WHO approval.
The safety and effectiveness of Chinese vaccines are earning recognition across the world, said Chinese Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Fang Qiu.
The WHO had previously only approved the vaccines made by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.
In response to the WHO's announcement, China's ambassador to T&T posted on social media the following.
Heartening big news! WHO approved China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines! The Chinese side has been working at full stretch with the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Ministry of Health and relevant authorities to make sure all preparations are in place soonest. China is commited to standing together with TT as always to safeguard the health of the TT people, which is one of the best demonstration of our strong comprehensive partnership. I believe that our widely-proven safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines could bring confidence and comfort to our TT friends at such a critical period of pandemic.