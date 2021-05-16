China’s Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Fang Qiu is reporting on his social media profile that the 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine gifted to T&T, is on its way.

186874962_243085900933775_4864852820653580190_n.jpg

In a Facebook post today, the Ambassador shared images of the cargo being loaded onto an aircraft.

187210843_243085840933781_3513548140247906282_n.jpg

He wrote: “The donation of 100,000 doses of Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines were transported from the plant to the cargo Airport in Beijing. They are ready to go across the ocean and reach the T&T people as I am posting this. The Chinese side stays committed to trying its utmost to cooperate with the T&T side to ensure the efficient delivery. Together we safeguard the people and fight the pandemic.”

187210843_243085840933781_3513548140247906282_n.jpg

