A courtesy call was paid to Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher on Wednesday, by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China, to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, His Excellency, Fang Qiu.
During the meeting, he reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring good relations between the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), and the Chinese Embassy.
A post about the meeting, on the TTPS social media page stated, “Discussions centered on continued cooperation in the area of law enforcement and the exchange of training, knowledge and state-of-the-art technologies, such as CCTV cameras and body-worn cameras for officers.
“His Excellency Qiu spoke of the multi-departmental approach to tackling crime in China and the emergence of the Peaceful China Initiative. He said as a result of this programme, the crime detection rate in China now stands at 99.8 percent.
“Commissioner Christopher meanwhile, expressed her interest in procuring technologies and knowledge in ‘precision and predictive policing’ for use by the TTPS, saying this will help to reduce Trinidad and Tobago’s crime rate. She also expressed her thanks to the Embassy for its donation of motorcycles to the TTPS.”
The meeting, held at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, was also attended by DCP Curt Simon and DCP Ramnarine Samaroo.
DCP Simon said the TTPS was interested in available professional training opportunities for officers provided by the Embassy, while DCP Samaroo asked about the availability of Mandarin language training for officers, the post said.
Commissioner Christopher ended the meeting by stating her commitment to working with the Ambassador and his team to further strengthen and grow the existing relationship between the TTPS and the Embassy.