Three Chinese proprietors who were allegedly caught operating a restaurant in St James on Wednesday.
Kyie Hong Ng, 23; Yu Mei Wen, 53, and Chan Kow Ng, 55, all of Madras Street, St James, were arrested by officers attached to the Special Patrol Unit (SPU) after midday on June 2nd and later charged by WPC Marshall.
The restaurant operators They were charged by WPC Marshall are expected to appear virtually before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on Friday to answer to the charge of operating a restaurant contrary to Section 4 (1)(G) of the Public Health (2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) (No 14) Regulations 2021.
Field operations were supervised by Insp (Ag.) Basant, Sgts Degale and Franktom, and executed by officers of the St James Police Station and SPU.