CONSTRUCTION of the new Airport Terminal in Tobago will resume on Monday, the date of the resumption of Government construction.
Works had to be suspended in June as a result of the Covid-19 health restrictions.
The Prime Minister last Saturday at his news conference announced the reopening of the government construction carded for Monday and then private construction, will after to wait a little while longer to recommence work.
The National Infrastructure Development Company Limited (NIDCO) in an update on their social media post yesterday said China Railway Construction (Caribbean) Company Ltd is the contractor undertaking the design, construction and commissioning and the duration is expected to take 2 years to complete.
NIDCO noted the contractor will be involved in activities such as demolition, excavation, building construction, road works, drainage works, installation of services infrastructure, apron and taxi way.
It added that mitigation measures are being put into place to avert or manage the anticipated adverse impacts of the constriction.
Speaking to the Express yesterday on the works starting on the airport, Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association vice-president Carol-Ann Birchwood-James said the new airport is a good undertaking, as it would have modern facilities and may also attract more airlines to fly into the island.
However, Birchwood-James said some Tobagonians has mix feelings as some residents who had to give up their lands and relocate are uncomfortable and not being adequately compensated.
“ We hope that the state will look into these matters, so that our airport, can move forward quickly and smoothly, so that everyone can be happy,” Birchwood-James added.
In March, chief secretary Ancil Dennis encouraged residents to see the ANR Robinson International Airport expansion project as a benefit to the people, economy and overall development of the island.
Dennis said an upgraded and improved airport of international standards is expected to generate significant income for residents and by extension the economy of Trinidad and Tobago.
Last year, Government at the signing ceremony announced that the new airport will cost $1.2 billion.