A Diego Martin Chinese restaurant owner who tried to end off gun-toting thieves was shot and killed on Thursday night.
Kenlang Feng, 47, died while undergoing treatment at hospital.
A police report said that around 8.55 p.m. three men all dressed in hoodies entered Yang Hua Chinese Restaurant at Evergreen Drive and announced a robbery.
Feng refused to open the gate to allow entry and one of the suspects shot him to the right side of the upper back.
Feng was taken to the St. James Medical Complex but he died less than three hours later.
Officers of the West End CID responded and sought information from witness but no one came forward.
Detectives are seeking to obtain footage from CCTV security cameras in the area.
Crime scene investigators retrieved one spent nine millimetre shell and one projectile.
Officers of the Homicide Region I also responded and Cpl Phillip is continuing investigations.