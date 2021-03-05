tape

A Diego Martin Chinese restaurant owner who tried to end off gun-toting thieves was shot and killed on Thursday night.

Kenlang Feng, 47, died while undergoing treatment at hospital.

A police report said that around 8.55 p.m. three men all dressed in hoodies entered Yang Hua Chinese Restaurant at Evergreen Drive and announced a robbery.

Feng refused to open the gate to allow entry and one of the suspects shot him to the right side of the upper back.

Feng was taken to the St. James Medical Complex but he died less than three hours later.

Officers of the West End CID responded and sought information from witness but no one came forward.

Detectives are seeking to obtain footage from CCTV security cameras in the area.

Crime scene investigators retrieved one spent nine millimetre shell and one projectile.

Officers of the Homicide Region I also responded and Cpl Phillip is continuing investigations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

EXEMPTION FIASCO

EXEMPTION FIASCO

Drama unfolded at the John F Kennedy Airport, New York, USA, on Wednesday as a number of passengers were told that the only way they can get on the repatriation flight was if they were able to pay for hotel quarantine on arrival to Trinidad.

This caused tensions to rise in New York, with some in tears while others vented in frustration.

+3
Mysterious disappearance of Hardbargain’s Madho

Mysterious disappearance of Hardbargain’s Madho

MADHO Ramkissoon had the face that everyone knew but no one ­actually ever saw.

He lived at Hardbargain, Williamsville, but from Monday to Saturday he might be seen at Marabella, San Fernando, or even Princes Town in line at a Play Whe booth, checking his cash and tickets, and playing a “mark”.

Madho loved his belly too, and in between the “mark” playing at 1.30 p.m. and 6 p.m., he might be seen buying or “hust­ling” a meal, or eating.

Madho would have turned 65 years old this coming August, distinguished as a milestone birthday for anyone. But one of the defining moments of his life occurred more than 50 years ago.