Law Association president Sophia Chote SC says there should be an enquiry into how the health sector handled the Covid-19 pandemic as the matter has been shrouded in secrecy.
Chote made the comment while delivering an address at the Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute’s (TTTI) annual fund-raising dinner, at the Brix Hotel in Cascade on Thursday night.
“We have had two years of a pandemic which has impacted transparency and accountability, and will probably continue to do so for some time to come,” she said.
“In Trinidad and Tobago, regrettably, we have viewed commissions of enquiry as political instruments, or semi-political instruments, and so don’t expect too much from them.
“But I think it’s extremely important for us to put that aside and have some process whereby we urge people or urge those in power to have an auditing process for how the health sector dealt with the pandemic,” she added.
Chote said the enquiry should go beyond statistics.
“Let’s forget statistics...I am so inundated by statistics now and so suspicious of them that I don’t think they are helpful anymore.
“But, certainly, there are aspects of how the health sector reacted in an emergency situation which is covered in secrecy, blanketed in secrecy, and that is not good for a public institution, but worse for the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. Because the public institutions serve the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.
“We need to truly address how a genuine worldwide emergency was dealt with during the pandemic....”