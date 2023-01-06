Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced today that Senate President Christine Kangaloo was the Government's choice to be the next President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
The name was disclosed at a press conference this afternoon, after Rowley met with Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar.
Asked about Kangaloo’s connection with the Peoples National Movement, Rowley said that as a political party, it did not subscribe to the view that if one was associated with the party, it did not disqualify the person for the position of President.
Kangaloo, a former Member of Parliament for Pointe a Pierre, has acted as President on multiple occasions over the past seven years she has been Senate President.
“And during that seven years we are satisfied that she served and did not disqualify in any way by her conduct. So being a former minister of government is part of her tool and experience. She has served as both sides of parliament floor. What excellent qualification of a person who is asked to move into a job and what is required for the presidency is a character and senator Kangaloo has demonstrated that she has that,” he said.
Kangaloo will be required to vacate her position as president of the Senate once elected.
Rowley said the Opposition has been given time to consider the nominee.
Asked whether he was concerned that Kangaloo was an active politician, Rowley said, “I am not one of those who disqualifies people because they are active politicians,” he said.
Rowley said Kangaloo’s political experience gave her the strength to act in confidence on behalf of this country in that office. “This lady has had seven years in acting in the position. She has never had a scandal, never had to explain her qualification. She is very straightforward and I think we are happy and lucky to have someone like that,” he said.