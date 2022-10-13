There is a possibility that by early next month Chuck Attin, the man who was convicted of murdering two women in Westmoorings when he was just 15 years old, will be released from prison.
 
Yesterday, Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas was expected to carry out a sentence review to determine whether Attin, now 42, was fit to be released back into the free world.
 
However, the judge had to adjourn the proceedings after being made aware that Attin’s attorney Arissa Maharaj only recently filed her submissions in the case and which is yet to be received by attorneys for the State.
 
Maharaj was granted until the end of this month to respond to the submissions.
 
The judge said on the morning of November 2, he will make the determination as to whether Attin should be released after 27 years, based on four reports the court had received.
 
At the previous hearing, Justice St Clair-Douglas had ordered the superintendent at Golden Grove Prison in Arouca to prepare and submit comprehensive reports—both bio-social and psychological—regarding Attin’s behaviour and general health while incarcerated.
 
As part of those reports, the judge also wanted to know of Attin’s general mental state and “prognosis for the future”.
 
Attin, formerly of Nile Street, Cocorite, was initially sentenced in February 1997 to be detained at the court’s pleasure given that he was a minor when the murders were committed, on July 11, 1994.
 
He and another man, Noel Seepersad, were both found guilty of murdering Candace Scott, 23, and Karen Sa Gomes, 31, in 1994 in Westmoorings.
Seepersad was sentenced to death but this was later commuted to life.
 
Attin’s first sentence review came up for hearing before then-Justice Herbert Volney in 2004, but on that occasion the judge ordered that he be made to serve at least 25 years’ imprisonment before being considered for release.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Recommended for you

Recommended for you