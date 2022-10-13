Seepersad was sentenced to death but this was later commuted to life.
Chuck Attin may be released next month
Rickie Ramdass
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Seepersad was sentenced to death but this was later commuted to life.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
There is a possibility that by early next month Chuck Attin, the man who was convicted of mu…
Fed up of working without proper cooking equipment, kitchen staff at St Ann’s Psychiatric Ho…
Akeel ‘Ants’ Murrell has been charged with the murder of Shawndell ‘Froggy’ Thomas.
Couva North Member of Parliament (MP) Ravi Ratiram has called on the Government to review th…
Former Senator Gerald Ramdeen has threatened to slap a costly lawsuit on the acting Police C…
The Roxborough Hospital move a step closer to fulfilling its mandate of providing 24-hour se…
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
There is a possibility that by early next month Chuck Attin, the man who was convicted of mu…
Fed up of working without proper cooking equipment, kitchen staff at St Ann’s Psychiatric Ho…
Akeel ‘Ants’ Murrell has been charged with the murder of Shawndell ‘Froggy’ Thomas.
Couva North Member of Parliament (MP) Ravi Ratiram has called on the Government to review th…
Former Senator Gerald Ramdeen has threatened to slap a costly lawsuit on the acting Police C…
The Roxborough Hospital move a step closer to fulfilling its mandate of providing 24-hour se…