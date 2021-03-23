THE Archdiocese of Port of Spain has launched an investigation into allegations made by a security guard against a Catholic priest.
The woman, who said she worked at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC church on Harris Promenade, San Fernando, since 2017, claimed that the priest caused her to lose her job.
The estate constable was featured in a video posted last week on social media. She said, “I decide I keeping father secret because all ah we in the church together but since he make me loss my job, I’m here speaking out … I beg this father the thing that I see him doing I say father, I not interfering in your business, you don’t interfere in my job. I beg this father over and over, over and over and this man still go and make me lose my job for no reason.”
She alleged he asked to see her underwear. The woman also claimed that she witnessed an incident and told the priest, “You is a big man, you are the priest, whatever I see here, I have nothing to say and you just don’t interfere with my job.”
She alleged the priest threatened her in the past, “… like he want meh to know if I talk, that he going to ask them to move meh and all those things, so I keep all his secrets...I never disrespect the priest ‘cause that is my priest and for somebody to disrespect a priest they have to be a mad person.”
She said she used to open the gate of the compound at different times of the day. “None of he women friend and them don’t tell security good afternoon or nothing. If the gate lock and I working, I open the gate because I want to secure my job. I open the gate because I know them, I open the gate and they come in.”
She said she has never been disrespectful to anyone while working at the security company for the past 16 years and added, “I never get a warning letter, I never get a suspension letter … They demonise me and dismiss me without a cause.”
The Express reached out to the security firm and the person to whom the call was directed said she was not in the capacity to comment. Contact information was given and the Express was told the relevant personnel would make contact.
A statement from the Archdiocese of Port of Spain last Thursday said, “It has come to our attention that on March 16. 2021, a video was published on social media, in which certain allegations were made against a Roman Catholic priest in the Archdiocese.
“We take seriously all allegations and steps are already being taken to examine the case. The Archdiocese has an established procedure for looking into such matters in a way that emphasises fairness, care and concern for all parties involved.”
It added, “We wish to allow that process to take its course and therefore will make no further comment at this time. We continue to extend our prayerful support to all parties involved.”