The body of a man with multiple chop wounds to the neck and head that almost decapitated him was found in Tableland on Tuesday night.
The body, yet to be identified, was discovered lying face up on Naparima Mayaro Main Road in the vicinity of a fruit stall near Warren Trace.
Police officers described the man as of African descent, approximately 167 centimetres (five feet five inches) tall, clad in a black T-shirt, cream three-quarter pants, and black and white Crocs shoes. The First Responders secured the scene and contacted the relevant authorities.
Police recovered at the scene a blue cell phone, a pack of cigarettes, and $80.
Responding to the scene were Insp. Ramsaran, Sgts Ramdial and Dookoo from the Southern Division, as well as Homicide officers Cpl Griffith, PC Bhola and WPC Gilkes.
PC Mathura is continuing enquiries.
Anyone with information on this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS, the Homicide Bureau of Region III at 652-0495, or the police emergency numbers, 555, 999, or 911, or send information on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) mobile app.