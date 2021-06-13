AN Arima man was arrested after he was allegedly seen throwing a bag of cigarettes wrapped in fig leaves over the prison fence on Saturday.
The 24-year-old suspect, of Pinto Road, was followed by the Golden Grove Prison surveillance team after he was allegedly observed exiting his vehicle and throwing a green object over the eastern fence of the prison around 7:30 am.
The vehicle was stopped by the team and with the assistance of police officers, his vehicle intercepted at Pro Queen Street, Arima.
The suspect was arrested and taken to the Arima Police Station.
Prison officials handed over a green package allegedly containing ten packs of cigarettes wrapped in a black plastic bag and fig leaves to officers.
The effort was a collaborative one involving Golden Grove Prison officials and officers of the Arouca and Arima Police Stations.
Investigations are ongoing.