A Laventille man has been charged with the murder of a Jamaican man.
Kadeem Williams, 25, aka ‘Circles’, of Tilbury Street, Laventille, also faces charges of possession of firearm and ammunition, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC, on December 25.
Neil Johnson, 46, originally from May Pen, Clarendon, Jamaica, was in the company of another man on the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain, around 12.30 a.m., December 15.
Police said an armed man announced a hold up, and fired several shots in the direction of the Johnson and the other man.
The gunman ran, but officers on patrol apprehended along the promenade.
A silver Glock 48 pistol loaded with a magazine and five rounds of ammunition were found in his possession.
Johnson was shot and taken to hospital for treatment.
He died the next day.
Williams was charged by WPC Jules of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region 1 on December 25.