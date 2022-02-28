Citizens reacted with outrage yesterday after witnessing police officers attempting to shut down a protest involving the families of four men lost in an undersea pipeline off Pointe-a-Pierre since Friday.
The warning by police officers that the 'protesters' social distance or disperse was met with contempt by people who pointed to the multiple breaches of the Covid-19 regulations at 'safe zone' and spontaneous Carnival fetes across the country over the weekend.
Family members - the wives, parents and children of the missing men - supported by Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) members picketed outside the gates of Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited holding up placards and calling on management to tell them what happened on Friday afternoon and when they would see their loved ones again.
In tears, the woman chanted "Come out your office, Paria, We want some answers. Our children want answers". One placard read, "Paria, No Human Rights. Our Lives Matter".
Assistant Commissioner of Police Richard Bertie visited the scene. along with a team of officers, asking that the 'protesters' practice social distancing or end the demonstration.
In an exchange with Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) political leader David Abdulah, Bertie read the Summary Offences Act stating that no persons must lead, organise or take part in any public march unless a permit had been issued by the Commissioner of Police.
Abdulah argued that it was not a public march but a peaceful picket.
"No, we are dealing with the right to peaceful picketing. Do you know that law? Chapter 88:03. I am pointing it out for you. We will separate but know that we have the
right to peaceful picketing. It shall be lawful for one or more persons acting on their own behalf or on behalf of a trade union and of an individual employer or firm in contemplation of a trade dispute to attend at or near a house or place where the person resides or works or carries on business or happens to be if they so attend merely for the purpose of peacefully obtaining or communicating information or peacefully persuading any persons to work or abstain from working. Nothing in this section shall be so construed as conferring any legal right to enter or remain upon any land or premise," he said.
Abdulah went on to give a definition of a trade dispute. He noted that under the law, the group was engaged in a peaceful picket as there was a trade dispute since there was a dispute with workers and the employer. The police officers insisted that the protesters were blocking the roadway and should not continue.
Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget interjected saying he was disappointed that a senior ranking officer had interpreted the demonstration as a public march. ""If you as Assistant Superintendent read that and interpret what we are doing as a public march then the police service in jeopardy," he said.
Roget requested that the police exercise "good judgement" as people were suffering and hurting. "At this point we don't know the situation of their loved ones. All we want to do is exercise the right to peacefully demonstrate the hurt we are feeling now. Do you know by what you are doing you can infuriate this and make it bigger than it really is?"
The demonstration began at 8am, at the time family members were promised communication from the Paria management. It ended at 11am.
The interaction between the police officers and trade union leaders was posted to social media triggering outrage among citizens. "this is the most hurtful and disgusting thing I have ever seen..people peacefully protesting to get answers for lives lost, all weating masks and distanced but you want to shut them down.....yet thousands of ....... jamming up for Carnival fetes and not a word from anybody!!!" one person wrote.
Another said, "So where the police when people are huddled together, mask less during the ongoing carnival fetes?"
Hundreds of people commenting on the incident yesterday called on the police to treat the families with respect as they were mourning and needed answers.