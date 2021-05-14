Oncologist/gynecologist Dr Tim Gopeesingh is urging citizens to take the Sinopharm vaccine when it becomes available.
He said that with Trinidad and Tobago recording its highest ever Coronavirus death rate on Thursday, all citizens should accept whatever Covid-19 vaccine is available and being offered at this time.
"Whether it is AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson or Sinopharm, the vaccines will be of tremendous benefit and reduce the chances of severe disease, hospitalization or death among Covid positive patients" said Gopeesingh in a statement issued on Friday afternoon.
"It is a fact that the efficacy among the various Covid-19 vaccines may differ—two jabs of some at least two months apart, will provide safety of about 90-92 per cent of persons, while others will provide up to 75 per cent. Nevertheless, this strongly outweighs the risks of severe disease or morbidity, whether short term or long term, from Covid-19 infections" he said.
"I also urge the Minister of Finance to ensure that he gives the Ministry of Health priority funding during this crucial stage of the Covid-19 health crisis. This is of paramount importance, in order to ensure that the hospitals and RHAs can afford to hire/pay salaries of the extra medical, nursing and paramedical staff, as well as fund the purchases all the necessary PPE, technical equipment, pharmaceuticals and other health supplies needed to ensure proper care of all current Covid-19 patients."
Gopeesingh said there is also a crucial need for the Health Ministry/RHAs to increase the Covid-19 vaccination centres across the nation (from the existing 25 centres), as well as properly equip them with enough staff and necessary medical supplies.
" An improved communications system for citizens seeking vaccines must also be a priority."
He said the reports out of these centres point to the very high degree of professionalism, courtesy, efficiency from all medical and other personnel.
Gopeesingh is a former Education Minister in the Peoples Partnership government, and former Member of Parliament for Caroni East.