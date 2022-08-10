The public will have to pay two dollars to use washroom facilities at the City Gate hub, Port of Spain, from around August 13.
Interviewed by the Express yesterday, several people said they were willing to pay the two dollars, but better security and cleaner toilets like the one on the Brian Lara Promenade are needed.
Other people said they are simply refusing to pay the two dollars. Several employees said they wanted the authorities to crack down on the criminal elements and homosexual activities in the toilets—sometimes during broad daylight.
Previously, it had cost one dollar to use the facilities, but then-transport minister Devant Maharaj had removed the nominal cost since there was an argument that the State should provide a public service to the citizenry.
Yesterday morning when the Express visited City Gate, a Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) employee with 20 years’ service said: “It’s news to me. First time I am hearing this. I feel they could charge two dollars, but keep the toilets cleaner. They need to have round-the-clock security.
“The toilets get clogged all the time. People throw all kinds of things in there. Just this morning, we had to clear the toilets. A policeman was robbed of his chain on the steps. At night, women have to be extra careful while walking up the stairs.”
The employee said she was concerned about the homosexual activities that take place there. “A security guard went in and beat an elderly man and a young man. They were caught in the act. They came out bawling. It happened in broad daylight.
“Sometimes when you go to urinate, men does be climbing on the toilet bowl and peeping at you. People tired complain. But nothing is being done. It’s not fair to normal men,” she said.
The employee said she heard about the two-dollar fee on social media. “We have not yet gotten any formal correspondence from PTSC. I knew they charged two dollars before but they stopped. They need to beef up security. They should charge, but keep it clean like the Promenade.
“I agree they should do something about the homosexuality. I have noticed Venezuelan women go in there and engage in sexual activities with men. It’s a toilet. Not a bedroom,” the employee said.
No privacy
Wheelchair user Simone Joseph, a Beetham resident, said she was willing to pay two dollars, but lamented that “people put sanitary napkins and cloth in there. Dirty toilets. They should keep it clean. Right now, the janitor is in there cleaning. She told me about the increase. The toilet for differently abled people is very dirty. It’s not working. When I go in there with my wheelchair, the door can’t close. No privacy.”
Her friend Camille Allen, who is visually impaired, added: “I won’t pay two dollars. It’s a service. I am struggling.”
East Dry River resident Atiya Haynes added: “I am willing to pay two dollars, but they have to keep the toilets clean. I am always in City Gate. I go to Arima to visit friends. They can do better. Look how long the bus line to Arima is. People have to wait too long.”
Seizing the opportunity to give her opinion, she said: “(PM) Keith Rowley is a wicked man. He wants to give poor people four per cent. How does he expect people to live on 2013 salaries?”
Arouca vendor Akeen James, who was selling limes and cucumbers at ten dollars a bag, said: “I am not paying two dollars. I will go by a corner and urinate. I will go to the Chinese restaurant. If you look at the restaurants in City Gate, none of them have toilets. I am saving my money to build a house in Sangre Grande. Every penny counts.”
Sinanan: Operational issue
In a telephone interview, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said it was the first time he was hearing about the fee, adding: “These are operational issues. I can’t comment on it.”
President of the Route Two Maxi-Taxi Association Linus Phillip said: “ They operate differently from us. It’s PTSC in charge. We have our own bathroom facilities. We have a meeting with (PTSC GM Edwin) Gooding on Wednesday.”