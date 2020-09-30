The Judiciary is informing that Chief Justice Ivor Archie, has postponed his address in commemoration of the Opening of the 2020-2021 Law Term, from October.1, to October 7, at 2.05 p.m.
The address will be virtual and carried on Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT) and Judiciary social media platforms.
The postponement of the address was occasioned by advice received from the Judiciary’s Medical Team that the Chief Justice should have entered a period of self-quarantine due to having been exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual.
The Chief Justice was tested within the recent past and fortunately was not impacted by the virus. His period of quarantine is also over.