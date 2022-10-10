A Claxton Bay man was arrested for possession of a loaded pistol, ammunition and marijuana on Sunday.
Officers of the Central Division executed several search warrants in the Claxton Bay area between 5:30 am and 10 a.m.
During the exercise, a 28-year-old man from the district was arrested for possession of a pistol loaded with one magazine containing eleven rounds of ammunition, two rounds of 9mm ammunition and 200 grammes of marijuana, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Also on Sunday, officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force and the Canine Branch conducted several searches in the Aranguez area between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The searches resulted in a revolver and three magazines being found in a bushy area at Small Street, Morvant.
The arrest and seizure of the two firearms were as a direct result of the use of the Grid Patrol System, the police's post stated.
It added that, the Active Directed Grid Patrol System continues to work seamlessly with already established protocols such as the issuance of All Points Bulletins when reports of crime are made. To date, it has yielded positive results with quick and timely responses, the apprehension of suspects and the provision of high police presence and visibility as a deterrent to criminal activity, the post said.